Vor Biopharma Inc Shares Rise 40.91% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.0 or 0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.96M. That closing price of VOR’s stock is at a discount of -718.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.13.

For Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.22 in the current quarter.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Vor Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.96% in past 5-day. Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) showed a performance of -58.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2627.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2627.27% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.02% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.72%.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is the top institutional holder at VOR for having 22.75 million shares of worth $22.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 33.439 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 7.08 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.4009 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.08 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.41 shares of worth $0.32 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.