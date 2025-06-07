Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL) Jumps 1.18 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.88 trading at $0.36 or 1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of VITL’s stock is at a discount of -56.77% from its 52-week high price of $48.41 and is indicating a premium of 9.62% from its 52-week low price of $27.91.

For Vital Farms Inc (VITL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.28 in the current quarter.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Vital Farms Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.02% in past 5-day. Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL) showed a performance of -14.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 61.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 61.14% for stock’s current value.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 170.86M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 185.56M in the next quarter. Company posted 147.39M and 145M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 81.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.76%.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at VITL for having 3.73 million shares of worth $174.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7814 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9498 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.39 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.02 shares of worth $31.41 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 834.83 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $25.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.87% of company’s stock.