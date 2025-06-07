Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE:VSH) Stock Dropped -10.51% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE:VSH) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.16 trading at $0.44 or 2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06B. That closing price of VSH’s stock is at a discount of -62.8% from its 52-week high price of $24.68 and is indicating a premium of 31.73% from its 52-week low price of $10.35.

For Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE:VSH) trade information

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.75% in past 5-day. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE:VSH) showed a performance of 24.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.91% for stock’s current value.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE:VSH)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at VSH for having 15.38 million shares of worth $343.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2013 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.0573 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.61 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.8 shares of worth $103.15 million or 5.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.96 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $60.03 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.