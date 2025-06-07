Upexi Inc Shares Rise 83.05% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

ZM Stock

In last trading session, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.21 trading at -$0.71 or -5.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.03M. That closing price of UPXI’s stock is at a discount of -101.34% from its 52-week high price of $22.57 and is indicating a premium of 83.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.90.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information

Upexi Inc’s shares saw a change of 219.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.36% in past 5-day. Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) showed a performance of -2.44% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -96.18% during past 5 years.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UPXI for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.4161 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0427 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77000.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.9 shares of worth $54940.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.46 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38775.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.