Upexi Inc Shares Rise 83.05% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.21 trading at -$0.71 or -5.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.03M. That closing price of UPXI’s stock is at a discount of -101.34% from its 52-week high price of $22.57 and is indicating a premium of 83.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.90.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information

Upexi Inc’s shares saw a change of 219.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.36% in past 5-day. Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) showed a performance of -2.44% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -96.18% during past 5 years.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UPXI for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.4161 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0427 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77000.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.9 shares of worth $54940.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.46 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38775.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.