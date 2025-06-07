Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Has Already Recovered 40.62%, But Another -3.68% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $81.48 trading at $1.47 or 1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.21B. That closing price of UNM’s stock is at a discount of -3.68% from its 52-week high price of $84.48 and is indicating a premium of 40.62% from its 52-week low price of $48.38.

For Unum Group (UNM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Unum Group’s shares saw a change of 11.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) showed a performance of 1.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 102. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.59% for stock’s current value.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.53% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.55%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UNM for having 20.09 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5778 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 19.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.1796 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $987.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.5 shares of worth $447.81 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.32 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $433.48 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.