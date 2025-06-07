Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Surged 3.83% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.60 trading at $0.05 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of UDMY’s stock is at a discount of -39.61% from its 52-week high price of $10.61 and is indicating a premium of 25.26% from its 52-week low price of $5.68.

For Udemy Inc (UDMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Udemy Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.83% in past 5-day. Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) showed a performance of 16.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.32% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 172.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 53.62%.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC is the top institutional holder at UDMY for having 38.03 million shares of worth $328.22 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 24.8596 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NASPERS LTD, which was holding about 17.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.191 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.75 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.08 shares of worth $23.38 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.