U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Boosted 130.18% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.11 trading at $0.44 or 3.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.09M.

U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) trade information

U.S. Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 130.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.95% in past 5-day. U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) showed a performance of 33.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -156.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 61.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 61.02% for stock’s current value.

U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.90% during past 5 years.

U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at USAU for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.6258 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.09 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 235.43 shares of worth $3.32 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 144.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.