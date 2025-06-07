TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE:TXNM) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 7.22% Over A Month.

In last trading session, TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE:TXNM) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.75 trading at $0.3 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26B. That closing price of TXNM’s stock is at a discount of -0.95% from its 52-week high price of $57.29 and is indicating a premium of 37.34% from its 52-week low price of $35.56.

TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE:TXNM) trade information

TXNM Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.11% in past 5-day. TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE:TXNM) showed a performance of 7.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 52.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.55% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.66%.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.92 shares of worth $165.74 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.88 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $163.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.

