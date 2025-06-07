Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) Climbs 84.95% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $6.39 Price?

In last trading session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.39 trading at $0.2 or 3.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.57B. That closing price of TKC’s stock is at a discount of -32.55% from its 52-week high price of $8.47 and is indicating a premium of 11.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.66.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) showed a performance of 11.71% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 65.65%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at TKC for having 10.89 million shares of worth $82.57 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4992 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, which was holding about 4.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2193 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.3 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & Intl Fd.s-Macquarie Emerging Markets Fd. and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.45 shares of worth $28.43 million or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 745.75 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.

