Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) Is Down -16.87% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.01 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.44M. That closing price of TMQ’s stock is at a discount of -57.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 68.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.42.

For Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Trilogy Metals Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.76% in past 5-day. Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) showed a performance of -16.87% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.61% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -21.64%.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

PAULSON & CO. INC. is the top institutional holder at TMQ for having 14.33 million shares of worth $7.29 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0867 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TSP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.1696 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.54 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and GOEHRING & ROZENCWAJG INVESTMENT Fd.S-Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.5 shares of worth $7.32 million or 3.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 708.4 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.

