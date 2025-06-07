Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) Gained 1.88% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.18 trading at -$1.07 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.49B. That closing price of TSEM’s stock is at a discount of -37.66% from its 52-week high price of $55.31 and is indicating a premium of 28.72% from its 52-week low price of $28.64.

For Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.46 in the current quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s shares saw a change of -22.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.88% in past 5-day. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) showed a performance of 11.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 49.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.51% for stock’s current value.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.12% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 371.63M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 392.54M in the next quarter. Company posted 351.18M and 370.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.90% during past 5 years.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSEM for having 8.18 million shares of worth $321.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3684 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, which was holding about 5.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0589 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $221.22 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.56 shares of worth $62.6 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $59.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.