The 12-Month Price Target For L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Is Now 260.

In last trading session, L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $244.27 trading at $2.21 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.67B. That closing price of LHX’s stock is at a discount of -8.79% from its 52-week high price of $265.74 and is indicating a premium of 20.95% from its 52-week low price of $193.09.

For L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) trade information

L3Harris Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.03% in past 5-day. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) showed a performance of 12.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 260 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 260 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 260. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.44% for stock’s current value.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LHX for having 22.77 million shares of worth $5.11 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.0044 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 17.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1871 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.91 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.95 shares of worth $1.45 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.28 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.