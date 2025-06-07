The 12-Month Price Target For 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Is Now 12.

In last trading session, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at -$0.02 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $318.45M. That closing price of FLWS’s stock is at a discount of -121.56% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 22.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.86.

For 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

1-800 Flowers.com Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) showed a performance of -11.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.72% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -488.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.14%.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FLWS for having 3.71 million shares of worth $35.32 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.753 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 3.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.7495 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.3 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.0 shares of worth $5.01 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 880.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.