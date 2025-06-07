Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) Currently -25.14 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.57 trading at $1.07 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.64B. That closing price of TXT’s stock is at a discount of -25.14% from its 52-week high price of $94.57 and is indicating a premium of 23.65% from its 52-week low price of $57.70.

For Textron Inc (TXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.15. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.44 in the current quarter.

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Textron Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) showed a performance of 7.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.09% for stock’s current value.

Textron Inc (TXT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.18% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.64B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.7B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.53B and 3.43B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.33% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.57%.

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TXT for having 21.82 million shares of worth $1.87 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.374 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1368 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.34 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.75 shares of worth $434.88 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $413.91 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.