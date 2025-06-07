Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TVGN) Shares Are Up 81.82% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TVGN) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at $0.02 or 1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.97M. That closing price of TVGN’s stock is at a discount of -116.08% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 81.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.26.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TVGN) trade information

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.85% in past 5-day. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TVGN) showed a performance of 37.50% in past 30-days.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TVGN)’s Major holders

POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. is the top institutional holder at TVGN for having 1.99 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.288 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PORTLAND GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 1.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2393 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Salem Street Trust-Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 771.61 shares of worth $1.1 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 230.06 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

