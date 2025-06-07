Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE:TTI) Has Recovered -14.16% To Date, But An Additional -72.39% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE:TTI) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at $0.08 or 2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $395.23M. That closing price of TTI’s stock is at a discount of -72.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.12 and is indicating a premium of 31.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.03.

For Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Tetra Technologies, Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.82% in past 5-day. Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE:TTI) showed a performance of 5.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -118.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -118.86% for stock’s current value.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) estimates and forecasts

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 59.51%.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TTI for having 10.29 million shares of worth $35.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.8387 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.229 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.29 million.

On the other hand, UNDISCOVERED MANAGERS Fd.S-Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fd. and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.07 shares of worth $18.02 million or 4.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.72 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.