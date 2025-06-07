Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) Jumps 4.52%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at $0.16 or 4.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $323.15M. That closing price of TERN’s stock is at a discount of -208.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 49.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.87.

For Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.97% in past 5-day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) showed a performance of 22.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.19% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.38% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at TERN for having 7.62 million shares of worth $51.89 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.2326 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 6.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3038 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.11 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.07 shares of worth $7.67 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.