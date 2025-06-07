Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) Is 17.65% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.38 trading at $0.21 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14B. That closing price of TDC’s stock is at a discount of -59.07% from its 52-week high price of $35.60 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $18.43.

For Teradata Corp (TDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) trade information

Teradata Corp’s shares saw a change of -28.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.91% in past 5-day. Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) showed a performance of 0.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.58% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.18%.

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TDC for having 12.27 million shares of worth $424.15 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.7179 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9456 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $365.04 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.81 shares of worth $130.13 million or 6.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $67.76 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.