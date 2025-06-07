State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Could Grow By 0.48% Or More

In last trading session, State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $98.62 trading at $2.14 or 2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.12B. That closing price of STT’s stock is at a discount of -4.44% from its 52-week high price of $103.00 and is indicating a premium of 28.82% from its 52-week low price of $70.20.

For State Street Corp (STT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) trade information

State Street Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.43% in past 5-day. State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) showed a performance of 7.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 104 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 111. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.81% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.54%.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at STT for having 37.43 million shares of worth $2.77 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.4544 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 24.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2325 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.64 shares of worth $851.82 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.02 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $790.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.