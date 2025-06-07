Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Jumps 22.62% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $11.44?

In last trading session, Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.44 trading at $0.44 or 4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $372.76M. That closing price of SPIR’s stock is at a discount of -87.33% from its 52-week high price of $21.43 and is indicating a premium of 45.28% from its 52-week low price of $6.26.

For Spire Global Inc (SPIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.44 in the current quarter.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Spire Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.21% in past 5-day. Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) showed a performance of 22.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.85% for stock’s current value.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.56% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 18.94M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 21.61M in the next quarter. Company posted 25.4M and 28.57M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.39%.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SPIR for having 1.18 million shares of worth $12.81 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.8271 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.8613 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.25 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 630.4 shares of worth $7.21 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 545.71 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.

