Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) Is 59.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at $0.22 or 12.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.49M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -62.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 59.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.82.

For Spectral AI Inc (MDAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.08 in the current quarter.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.00% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of 72.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.0% for stock’s current value.

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.43M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.13M in the next quarter. Company posted 7.48M and 8.17M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.45%.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

HIGHLANDER PARTNERS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at MDAI for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.4 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1141 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, which was holding about 0.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.3105 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.34 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds, Inc.-Ultra-Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 307.64 shares of worth $0.62 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 174.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.