Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) Forecasted Growth Is 45.63% Or More

In last trading session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.64 trading at -$0.43 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.90B. That closing price of SCCO’s stock is at a discount of -24.05% from its 52-week high price of $118.64 and is indicating a premium of 22.51% from its 52-week low price of $74.11.

For Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.05. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

Southern Copper Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.20% in past 5-day. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) showed a performance of 9.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 69 to the stock, which implies a fall of -38.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 137. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 45.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.63% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.14% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.43%.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SCCO for having 7.13 million shares of worth $768.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9118 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 6.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8321 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $701.3 million.

On the other hand, Income Fund of America and NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.94 shares of worth $281.21 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $195.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.