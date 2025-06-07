Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV) Jumps 34.58% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $74.84?

In last trading session, Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.84 trading at -$0.53 or -0.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.95B. That closing price of SOLV’s stock is at a discount of -14.8% from its 52-week high price of $85.92 and is indicating a premium of 36.99% from its 52-week low price of $47.16.

For Solventum Corp (SOLV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV) trade information

Solventum Corp’s shares saw a change of 13.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.39% in past 5-day. Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV) showed a performance of 14.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 78.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.21% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.19%.

Solventum Corp (NYSE:SOLV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SOLV for having 16.3 million shares of worth $862.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4121 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3735 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $583.74 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.37 shares of worth $326.89 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.84 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $287.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.