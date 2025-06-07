Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE) Could Actually Go To 21 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.28 or 13.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.30M. That closing price of SKYE’s stock is at a discount of -389.3% from its 52-week high price of $11.89 and is indicating a premium of 53.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.14.

For Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE) trade information

Skye Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.73% in past 5-day. Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE) showed a performance of 33.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -517.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -517.28% for stock’s current value.

Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.99% during past 5 years.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE)’s Major holders

5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at SKYE for having 10.18 million shares of worth $81.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 26.3245 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 2.01 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.192 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.08 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 574.11 shares of worth $1.4 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 424.78 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.