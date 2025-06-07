Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) Is Currently -49371.89% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.87 trading at $0.08 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.98M. That closing price of STSS’s stock is at a discount of -49371.89% from its 52-week high price of $2904.00 and is indicating a premium of 42.76% from its 52-week low price of $3.36.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Sharps Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -99.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.53% in past 5-day. Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) showed a performance of 25.97% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.46% during past 5 years.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. is the top institutional holder at STSS for having 0.16 million shares of worth $39078.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.8728 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6475 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29000.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 217.0 shares of worth $1273.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.

