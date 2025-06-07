Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 16.92% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at $0.08 or 3.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.59M. That closing price of SVC’s stock is at a discount of -169.79% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 27.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.71.

For Service Properties Trust (SVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Service Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of -7.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.29% in past 5-day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) showed a performance of 16.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.38% for stock’s current value.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SVC for having 30.85 million shares of worth $158.59 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.6776 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 26.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.0158 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.99 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.1 shares of worth $14.33 million or 3.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.22 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.27 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.