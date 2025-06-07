scPharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:SCPH) Forecasted Growth Is -209.52% Or More

In last trading session, scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at $0.09 or 2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.73M. That closing price of SCPH’s stock is at a discount of -34.52% from its 52-week high price of $5.65 and is indicating a premium of 53.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.94.

For scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.3 in the current quarter.

scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

scPharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.38% in past 5-day. scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) showed a performance of 74.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -209.52% for stock’s current value.

scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 105.31% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 15.41M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 20.61M in the next quarter. Company posted 8.05M and 10.03M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.52% during past 5 years.

scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at SCPH for having 5.56 million shares of worth $24.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.2608 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 3.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.042 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.33 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.14 shares of worth $4.78 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 889.79 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.