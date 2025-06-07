Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Plunged -4.91% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $251.43 trading at -$2.02 or -0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.70B. That closing price of SAIA’s stock is at a discount of -148.4% from its 52-week high price of $624.55 and is indicating a premium of 8.87% from its 52-week low price of $229.12.

For Saia Inc (SAIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.05. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) trade information

Saia Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.91% in past 5-day. Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) showed a performance of -3.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 281 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 250 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 310. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.57% for stock’s current value.

Saia Inc (SAIA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.72% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.81%.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SAIA for having 3.1 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6081 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 2.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7946 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 billion.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.07 shares of worth $269.39 million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 942.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $236.85 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.