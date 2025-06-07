Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Is Now 32.55% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.85 trading at $0.07 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $428.95M. That closing price of SAGE’s stock is at a discount of -96.64% from its 52-week high price of $13.47 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.62.

For Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.82. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Sage Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.04% in past 5-day. Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) showed a performance of 0.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -37.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 27.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.01% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.05%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SAGE for having 6.42 million shares of worth $69.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5988 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 5.82 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6193 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.24 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.71 shares of worth $11.72 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.