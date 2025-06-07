Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $127.53?

In last trading session, Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $127.53 trading at $0.57 or 0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.85B. That closing price of RY’s stock is at a discount of -1.51% from its 52-week high price of $129.46 and is indicating a premium of 19.67% from its 52-week low price of $102.44.

For Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Royal Bank Of Canada’s shares saw a change of 5.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 112.2 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 193. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 26.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.29% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.62% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.79%.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA is the top institutional holder at RY for having 75.51 million shares of worth $8.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2044 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, which was holding about 75.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2005 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.16 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD TAX-MANAGED FUNDS-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 19.79 shares of worth $2.52 billion or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.58 billion in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.

