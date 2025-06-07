Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 8.43% Last Month.

In last trading session, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $151.73 trading at $12.56 or 9.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.44B. That closing price of ROOT’s stock is at a discount of -19.38% from its 52-week high price of $181.14 and is indicating a premium of 77.57% from its 52-week low price of $34.04.

For Root Inc (ROOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.15 in the current quarter.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Root Inc’s shares saw a change of 109.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.83% in past 5-day. Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) showed a performance of 8.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 90 to the stock, which implies a fall of -68.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 234. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 91.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 91.43% for stock’s current value.

Root Inc (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.66% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 348.36M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 353.56M in the next quarter. Company posted 289.2M and 305.7M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.83% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.04%.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC is the top institutional holder at ROOT for having 1.67 million shares of worth $86.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1947 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, which was holding about 0.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2551 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.41 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 344.38 shares of worth $52.25 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 295.92 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $44.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.