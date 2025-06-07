Rollins, Inc (NYSE:ROL) Achieved Almost 1.51% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Rollins, Inc (NYSE:ROL) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.77 trading at -$0.06 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.00B. That closing price of ROL’s stock is at a discount of -1.52% from its 52-week high price of $58.65 and is indicating a premium of 21.52% from its 52-week low price of $45.34.

For Rollins, Inc (ROL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE:ROL) trade information

Rollins, Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Rollins, Inc (NYSE:ROL) showed a performance of 1.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.79% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.11%.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE:ROL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ROL for having 33.32 million shares of worth $1.63 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.881 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 29.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0357 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.43 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.19 shares of worth $530.85 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.8 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $450.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.