Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Is Down -33.17 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.03 or 5.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.22M. That closing price of RANI’s stock is at a discount of -860.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.38 and is indicating a premium of 17.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.46.

For Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) trade information

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -59.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.14% in past 5-day. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) showed a performance of -33.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1507.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1507.14% for stock’s current value.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.78% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.06%.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RANI for having 0.71 million shares of worth $2.7 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.7265 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.8959 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 518.7 shares of worth $0.29 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 262.83 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.