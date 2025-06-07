Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) Adds 7.41% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.43 trading at $0.87 or 1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.17B. That closing price of RMBS’s stock is at a discount of -20.41% from its 52-week high price of $69.15 and is indicating a premium of 34.84% from its 52-week low price of $37.42.

For Rambus Inc (RMBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.5 in the current quarter.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Rambus Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.41% in past 5-day. Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) showed a performance of 12.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.89% for stock’s current value.

Rambus Inc (RMBS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.31% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 166.97M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 174.86M in the next quarter. Company posted 137.2M and 146.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.55%.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at RMBS for having 15.79 million shares of worth $927.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6547 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9442 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $692.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.45 shares of worth $198.17 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $193.08 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.