Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) Adds 32.17% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.28 or 17.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.18M. That closing price of RFL’s stock is at a discount of -31.75% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 32.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.28.

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Rafael Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.17% in past 5-day. Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) showed a performance of 30.21% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.60% during past 5 years.

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RFL for having 0.71 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.9691 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4252 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 710.69 shares of worth $1.34 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 274.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.