Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) Adds 32.17% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.28 or 17.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.18M. That closing price of RFL’s stock is at a discount of -31.75% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 32.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.28.

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Rafael Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.17% in past 5-day. Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL) showed a performance of 30.21% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.60% during past 5 years.

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RFL for having 0.71 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.9691 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4252 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 710.69 shares of worth $1.34 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 274.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.