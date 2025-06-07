Radian Group, Inc (NYSE:RDN) Has Made The 12.56% Recovery, Could Gain Another -12.91% Ahead

In last trading session, Radian Group, Inc (NYSE:RDN) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.53 trading at $0.33 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.50B. That closing price of RDN’s stock is at a discount of -12.91% from its 52-week high price of $37.86 and is indicating a premium of 12.56% from its 52-week low price of $29.32.

For Radian Group, Inc (RDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Radian Group, Inc (NYSE:RDN) trade information

Radian Group, Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Radian Group, Inc (NYSE:RDN) showed a performance of -0.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.17% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.12%.

Radian Group, Inc (NYSE:RDN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RDN for having 19.63 million shares of worth $610.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.8187 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5151 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $453.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.62 shares of worth $221.92 million or 4.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.61 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $154.69 million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.