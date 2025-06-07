Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Are Up 37.16% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE:PWR) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $361.35 trading at $1.77 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.55B. That closing price of PWR’s stock is at a discount of -1.25% from its 52-week high price of $365.88 and is indicating a premium of 37.16% from its 52-week low price of $227.08.

For Quanta Services, Inc (PWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE:PWR) trade information

Quanta Services, Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.49% in past 5-day. Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE:PWR) showed a performance of 11.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 367.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 352 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 399. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.59% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.74%.

Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PWR for having 16.65 million shares of worth $4.23 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.3611 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.664 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.85 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.67 shares of worth $1.69 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.48 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.