Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Currently -299.26% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.11 or 8.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.63M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -299.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.39 and is indicating a premium of 38.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.83.

For Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.35 in the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.57% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 26.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -418.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -418.52% for stock’s current value.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -74.92% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.24%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 4.18 million shares of worth $13.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.9164 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 3.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3826 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.78 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.29 shares of worth $1.75 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.