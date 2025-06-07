Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Up Almost 6.79% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.75 trading at $1.93 or 1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.25B. That closing price of BPOP’s stock is at a discount of -1.0% from its 52-week high price of $106.81 and is indicating a premium of 26.02% from its 52-week low price of $78.23.

For Popular Inc (BPOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) trade information

Popular Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.14% in past 5-day. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) showed a performance of 6.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 104 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 123. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.0% for stock’s current value.

Popular Inc (BPOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.58%.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BPOP for having 9.07 million shares of worth $802.29 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6059 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 4.39 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1018 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $388.34 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.24 shares of worth $236.39 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $188.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.