PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Rebounded 16.49% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at $0.02 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.40M. That closing price of PMVP’s stock is at a discount of -88.66% from its 52-week high price of $1.83 and is indicating a premium of 16.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.81.

For PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.38 in the current quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.45% in past 5-day. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) showed a performance of 9.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -415.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -415.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.06% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -15.79%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at PMVP for having 6.48 million shares of worth $10.49 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.5786 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, which was holding about 2.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4484 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.54 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Meridian Fund Inc-Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.52 shares of worth $1.48 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.