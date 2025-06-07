PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than 11.15%.

In last trading session, PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.38 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $513.84M. That closing price of AGS’s stock is at a discount of -0.08% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a premium of 10.42% from its 52-week low price of $11.09.

For PlayAGS Inc (AGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) trade information

PlayAGS Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) showed a performance of 2.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.15% for stock’s current value.

PlayAGS Inc (AGS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 101.06M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 103.82M in the next quarter. Company posted 96.74M and 99.17M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.87%.

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AGS for having 3.27 million shares of worth $37.59 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2324 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, which was holding about 2.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2642 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.6 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.22 shares of worth $15.08 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 983.28 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.