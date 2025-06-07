Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) Stock Jumped 5.10% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $89.09 trading at -$0.3 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.64B. That closing price of PNW’s stock is at a discount of -8.32% from its 52-week high price of $96.50 and is indicating a premium of 16.43% from its 52-week low price of $74.45.

For Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) trade information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s shares saw a change of 5.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.35% in past 5-day. Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) showed a performance of -5.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 78 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.87% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.91%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at PNW for having 14.8 million shares of worth $1.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.0184 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 14.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.3941 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 billion.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder and Income Fund of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.22 shares of worth $465.13 million or 4.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $417.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.93% of company’s stock.