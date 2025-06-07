Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) Is Currently -17.48% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.97 trading at -$0.52 or -1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.14B. That closing price of PPC’s stock is at a discount of -17.48% from its 52-week high price of $55.18 and is indicating a premium of 35.98% from its 52-week low price of $30.07.

For Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) trade information

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp’s shares saw a change of 16.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.45% in past 5-day. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) showed a performance of 0.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.74% for stock’s current value.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.13% during past 5 years.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PPC for having 4.5 million shares of worth $173.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.8988 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7822 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $162.54 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.91 shares of worth $324.47 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $61.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.