Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Jump 10.24%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at $0.3 or 10.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.15M. That closing price of PHUN’s stock is at a discount of -352.01% from its 52-week high price of $14.60 and is indicating a premium of 31.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.22.

For Phunware Inc (PHUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Phunware Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.75% in past 5-day. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) showed a performance of 12.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.12% for stock’s current value.

Phunware Inc (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.25% during past 5 years.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PHUN for having 0.38 million shares of worth $2.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.6265 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 0.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.8995 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 672.88 shares of worth $2.17 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 330.35 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.