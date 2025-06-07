Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Rises 0.73%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.16 trading at $0.19 or 0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.60B. That closing price of PRGO’s stock is at a discount of -18.23% from its 52-week high price of $30.93 and is indicating a premium of 11.54% from its 52-week low price of $23.14.

For Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.83. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) trade information

Perrigo Company plc’s shares saw a change of 1.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.28% in past 5-day. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) showed a performance of -0.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.68% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.14%.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PRGO for having 14.81 million shares of worth $380.32 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.8024 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 12.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.4681 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $333.35 million.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund, Inc. and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.42 shares of worth $167.83 million or 4.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.42 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $115.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.