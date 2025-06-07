Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE:PRM) Could Experience 77.53% Growth

In last trading session, Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE:PRM) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.80 trading at $0.15 or 1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of PRM’s stock is at a discount of -12.81% from its 52-week high price of $14.44 and is indicating a premium of 45.31% from its 52-week low price of $7.00.

For Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Perimeter Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.05% in past 5-day. Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE:PRM) showed a performance of 24.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.44%.

Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC is the top institutional holder at PRM for having 21.6 million shares of worth $169.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.8723 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2866 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.86 million.

On the other hand, Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.06 shares of worth $103.12 million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.44 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $56.86 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.