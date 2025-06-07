Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) At $1.20: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.1 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.03M. That closing price of PRSO’s stock is at a discount of -95.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.34 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.52.

For Peraso Inc (PRSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Peraso Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.98% in past 5-day. Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) showed a performance of 35.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

Peraso Inc (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.44% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.37 shares of worth $31645.0 or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6457.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.