Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) At $1.20: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.1 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.03M. That closing price of PRSO’s stock is at a discount of -95.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.34 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.52.

For Peraso Inc (PRSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Peraso Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.98% in past 5-day. Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) showed a performance of 35.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

Peraso Inc (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.44% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.37 shares of worth $31645.0 or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6457.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.