Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PENG) Has Risen By 11.14 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PENG) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.55 trading at $0.5 or 2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of PENG’s stock is at a discount of -52.48% from its 52-week high price of $29.81 and is indicating a premium of 27.37% from its 52-week low price of $14.20.

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PENG) trade information

Penguin Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.08% in past 5-day. Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PENG) showed a performance of 11.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 23. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.65% for stock’s current value.

Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.44% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 330.82M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 340.49M in the next quarter. Company posted 300.58M and 311.15M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.30%.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.22 shares of worth $63.0 million or 6.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $31.34 million in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.