Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Adds 0.21 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.56 trading at -$0.2 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.82B. That closing price of PBA’s stock is at a discount of -15.65% from its 52-week high price of $43.44 and is indicating a premium of 9.13% from its 52-week low price of $34.13.

For Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.84. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) trade information

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.21% in past 5-day. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) showed a performance of -4.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36.21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28.64691108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 23.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.73% for stock’s current value.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.15%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s Major holders

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA is the top institutional holder at PBA for having 47.7 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2245 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, which was holding about 25.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.3762 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $941.81 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD TAX-MANAGED FUNDS-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.13 shares of worth $305.32 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $191.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.