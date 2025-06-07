Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Adds 0.21 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.56 trading at -$0.2 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.82B. That closing price of PBA’s stock is at a discount of -15.65% from its 52-week high price of $43.44 and is indicating a premium of 9.13% from its 52-week low price of $34.13.

For Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.84. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) trade information

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.21% in past 5-day. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) showed a performance of -4.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36.21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28.64691108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 23.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.73% for stock’s current value.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.15%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s Major holders

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA is the top institutional holder at PBA for having 47.7 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2245 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, which was holding about 25.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.3762 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $941.81 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD TAX-MANAGED FUNDS-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.13 shares of worth $305.32 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $191.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.