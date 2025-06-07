Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) Jumps 0.61%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.46 trading at $0.62 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.77B. That closing price of PEGA’s stock is at a discount of -10.94% from its 52-week high price of $113.67 and is indicating a premium of 45.44% from its 52-week low price of $55.90.

For Pegasystems Inc (PEGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) trade information

Pegasystems Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.39% in past 5-day. Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) showed a performance of 10.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 105 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.16% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.05%.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PEGA for having 5.46 million shares of worth $330.53 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.4124 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 5.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3974 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.76 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.81 shares of worth $185.12 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $152.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.